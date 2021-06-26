Officer Kevin Apple, who was in law enforcement for 23 years, died while on duty during an incident on Saturday afternoon in Benton County.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Pea Ridge Officer is dead this afternoon (June 26) according to Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department. Officer Kevin Dale Apple was killed in an incident while on duty.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. the Pea Ridge Police was alerted by the Rogers Police Department about a vehicle they had been following. The Rogers Police had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with an older model blue SUV.

At around 12:09 p.m., Pea Ridge Police located the vehicle parked at the White Oak gas station. Officer Apple and Officer Brian Stamps attempted to make contact with the vehicle occupants but when they did, an altercation erupted. The vehicle then rammed into the police car as they were fleeing, ran over Officer Apple killing him. Officer Stamps was not injured.

With the help of several surrounding departments including the Rogers Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, and more, the two suspects were successfully located in Bella Vista and taken into custody without incident. One of the suspects did try to run away from police but was later found in a trailer. They have pending charges of felony fleeing according to the Benton County prosecutor and could be charged with some form of homicide pending the investigation.

The suspects have been identified as Shawn Cash of Pine Bluff and Elijah Inadozola of Bella Vista. The relationship between the two is unknown at this time. The Benton County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation.

Police say all they need right now is prayers.

“Our department is in shock right now. We are a hometown and everyone in our Police Department are family and so we ask that you give us and our family some space. Give us some patience and time and we do appreciate your support.”

Officer Apple was a 23-year police veteran and served the Pea Ridge for three years. A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Pea Ridge City Park.

Governor Hutchinson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Officer Apple.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple. My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time."