Pea Ridge Police search for missing person with special needs

Police say Wilson is mentally challenged and may be in the Fort Smith area.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman with special needs.

April Wilson left home on Saturday, Sept. 3, without telling anyone and never came back, according to police.

Police say Wilson is mentally challenged and may be in the Fort Smith area.

If you see Wilson or have any information that could help find her, please contact Detective Sergeant Justin Lawson at 479-451-0328 or PRPD at 479-451-8220.

***MISSING PERSON*** Special Needs Adult April Wilson, 24, is mentally challenged. She left home on Saturday without... Posted by Pea Ridge Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device