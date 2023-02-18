It turns out wishes aren't only granted in fairytales as a dream became a reality for a 15-year-old Arkansan.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — Pea Ridge police and fire departments helped the Make-a-Wish Foundation with a big reveal on Saturday, Feb. 18. Kyler has had a lifelong battle with a rare blood disorder.

Saturday afternoon was one of the best days of Kyler's life. He was surrounded by family, friends, and a loving community.

"It's overwhelming and it feels amazing because we moved here before he was born and the community came together when he got sick and they mowed our yard and they took care of our home, and our dogs and made him blankets and they're still so supportive today, I love it," said Sarah Fletcher Kyler's mom.

Kyler's wish was actually granted in 2019 but the big reveal had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Kyler's wish was granted for a trip to the mall of America in Minnesota.

"So he does a lot of crafts and is very artistic and the mall of America has way more stores than what he could ever dream of going there so he just wanted to see a three-story mall with over 500 stores," Fletcher explained.

Throughout his life, he battled with a rare blood disorder called "Diamond Blackfan Anemia", which he's had his entire life. It affects the bone marrow and red blood cell count. Kyler's mom says he only lives by medication and blood transfusions, and every three weeks he cycles through an illness. But Saturday, his illness was the last thing on his mind.

"I haven't seen him ever as giddy as he is and as happy so we are unbelievably ready and so excited," Fletcher said.

His best friend and classmate Lacey Martin said "He doesn't talk about it and I think that just shows how strong he is. He's just so much better than the bad things that happen to him, he's so strong and I aspire to be like him one day."

Kyler is known for being an aspiring entrepreneur, having a positive attitude, artistic, and most importantly his passion for hosting blood drives.

"So with every one blood donation you can save three lives, so he is one of those lives with the red blood cells."

Classmate and best friend Shae Callison said "he just has some of the best humor, you get a good laugh when you're around him. I'm really happy for him and excited because I know how much this means to him even though he doesn't really show it.”

Kyler and his mom will take off for Minnesota on March 1 and when they return from the trip, they're planning another blood drive partnering with the Pea Ridge police and fire department.

