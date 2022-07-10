Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

Officers began CPR, but police say the woman had already died. According to the investigation, the woman had been walking westbound across Thompson Ave. from the Phillips 66 gas station when she was struck by a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Silverado, who were headed northbound on Thompson Ave.



Police say there are currently no charges expected for either of the drivers at this time. Police have identified the woman as Sandra Holloway, 42, of Fayetteville.

According to Springdale PD, this is an active investigation.