Perry County Chamber returns to work after year-long break

Business owners are looking forward to more visibility now that the Perry County Chamber of Commerce is back in action.

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — Perry County business owners are about to get more exposure as the county's chamber of commerce is set to return after a year-long break.

Its support goes beyond the county line too.

"There's a lot of great businesses, a lot of great people and a lot of great opportunity in Perry County," said Donnie Crain, president and CEO of the Morrilton and Perry County chambers.

Crain felt it was essential to get the Perry County Chamber of Commerce up and running again after it stopped last year. He said the people who were in charge before couldn't sustain it.

"I was approached by some who thought it was a great opportunity for close-knit communities like Morrilton, Conway County and Perry County to work together," Crain said. "Like we do some other projects."

Recruitment is now in full swing, which Crain said business owners are eager to join.

"I've already had 25 or 30 different businesses and individuals contact me," Crain said.

Crain hopes to increase resident retention by increasing retail tax collections and adding jobs.

"85% of the workers in Perry County commute outside the county for work," Crain said.

According to Crain, they're heading in the right direction regarding business growth.

Perry County Title Owner Mandy Gill just became a member of the new chamber, and the growth is something she's excited to see in her community.

"I think it'll be beneficial," Gill said. "I think Crain will make a great effort in making it flow well."

One thing Gill is looking forward to is getting more visibility.

"People feel comfortable maybe calling someone to ask about you to get a recommendation," Gill said. "I just think it shows other people outside the community that you care about your community, being a part of the chamber, having a chamber. I think it's a huge deal for a small town."

And for Crain, it's about connecting communities.

"It's a hope with the best of both worlds so we can support them," Crain said. "Grow our two communities closer together."