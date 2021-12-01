Petition wants to change name of Oxford High School football stadium to honor shooting victim

The petition is addressed to the school and aims to change the football stadium’s name to Tate Myre Stadium.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A change.org petition has been created in an effort to rename the Oxford High School Wildcat Football Stadium after shooting victim Tate Myre.

Myre died Tuesday afternoon as a result of a shooting at the high school. He was just 16 years old and played football for Oxford. The petition is addressed to the school and aims to change the football stadium’s name to Tate Myre Stadium.

The petition has a goal of collecting 75,000 signatures, and more than 54,580 of those signatures had been collected in just 19 hours.

Along with Myre, Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17; were also killed in the shooting.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

The suspect was arrested in the hallway with seven rounds left in the gun, police say. He has been arraigned on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

