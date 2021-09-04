Pick up a free tree seedling every Friday in April to celebrate National Arbor Day!

x
Spring is a time for growth and fresh starts, and the Arkansas Forestry Division is offering a way to celebrate the season.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is a time for growth and fresh starts, and the Arkansas Forestry Division is offering a way to celebrate the season.

Every Friday in April is Free Tree Friday in honor of National Arbor Day on April 30.

AFD will be hosting drive-thru seedling giveaways at various locations across the state on Fridays throughout the month of April. 

Species of tree will vary based on location, but all locations will have oak seedlings, primarily Nuttall oak, pin oak, water oak, and Shumard oak seedlings.

For a full list of all the locations where you can pick up an oak seedling, click here.

