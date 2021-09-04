Pick up a free tree seedling every Friday in April to celebrate National Arbor Day!

Spring is a time for growth and fresh starts, and the Arkansas Forestry Division is offering a way to celebrate the season.

Every Friday in April is Free Tree Friday in honor of National Arbor Day on April 30.

AFD will be hosting drive-thru seedling giveaways at various locations across the state on Fridays throughout the month of April.