Pet hamsters rescued in house fire

Firefighters not only saved the family and got the fire under control, but they also saved two furry little friends too!
Credit: Pike Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters made sure everyone — including the family's pet hamsters — safely escaped a house fire Wednesday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Pike Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Sept. 28 in the 8800 block of Woodacre Lane, near West 56th Street and Raceway Road, around 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and saw the flames coming from the back crawlspace.

They were able to get the fire under control, while also rescuing the family's two pet hamsters.

9-28-2022. Approx 9pm. 8800 Blk Woodacre Ln. #pikefire on scene of a residence fire. Fire out back crawlspace upon...

Posted by Pike Township Fire Department on Thursday, September 29, 2022

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

Brownsburg Fire Territory, the Wayne Township Fire Department and Pittsboro Fire Department also assisted in the incident.

