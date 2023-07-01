Loved ones remember the pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

Lewis Brant Barnes was killed in a plane crash on Jan. 7 in rural Fayetteville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Loved ones who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7, are speaking about the father who lost his life too soon.

“He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Barnes.

They say he was a father, husband, entrepreneur, and philanthropist and was heavily involved in aviation, real estate, restaurants, and insurance companies, and even had a knack for pizza.

“I’m a pilot, franchise owner in three states and love pepperoni on my pizza. I am one of 120,000 voices of Papa John’s.” - Brant Barnes

See more at https://t.co/LnrOputkaA. pic.twitter.com/IUFFT6vSl8 — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) September 24, 2018

Barnes left his mark on the community by giving back and partnering with charities like the Salvation Army. Major Nick Garrison with the Salvation Army released a statement to 5NEWS saying in part:

“We are sorry to hear of this tragic passing. Brant Barnes had a kind heart of giving to the community. He supported the Salvation Army in its mission to help others through practical ways like our feeding program”

Chronister says Barnes was such a light wherever he went.

“Brant was a great guy. Anytime Brant would come by, he would always have so much energy, so much passion with everything he did. It just really breaks my heart that he’s gone too soon,” Chronister said.

He also says Barnes gave him and his family a second chance at life.

“He knew my whole story and he looked past that and gave me a chance. because of him, I’ve been able to turn my life around," he said. "My wife, she’s the assistant manager here with me, we just had a baby, we have a home, we have everything we’ve ever dreamed of because of Brant."

Chronister says he's a former drug addict and was in drug court a few years ago. He says he thought his career was over but Barnes helped pick up the pieces.

“But he knew about my past when I first interviewed, I was like 'full disclosure here’s what happened in the past' and then he asked me about it and they were like 'you know what we were on the fence, but we’re going to give you a chance' and I’m forever grateful for that,” Jared recalled.

Across social media, people are mourning his loss expressing how positive he was and how he will be greatly missed.

“He always took time to help people out and I love that about him you know, and I really will miss that,” Chronister said

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device