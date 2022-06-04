Pine Bluff city leaders share concerns with State Board of Education

Last week Pine Bluff High School students protested after gun violence took the life of a classmate. Those concerns have since reached community leaders in the city.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Roughly a week ago, students at Pine Bluff High School held protests after gun violence took the life of a classmate. The students wanted to meet with their school superintendent to ask for more security to feel safer.

The protest has caught the attention of not only those in the school district, but also local organizations within the city.

Following the protest, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Dr. Ryan Watley sent an open letter to state education secretary, Johnny Key. In the letter Watley addressed potential plans to move students in the Pine Bluff School District to different schools.

Watley said redistricting plans weren't discussed during a leadership round table that happened last month

"Having invested approximately $300,000 and several hundred hours towards improving education in Pine Bluff, failure to discuss this plan with community stakeholders demonstrates an unwillingness to collaborate to benefit all residents," Watley wrote in his letter.

This is a cause that's close to his heart and close to his roots as he feels compelled to address concerns as a 2004 graduate of Pine Bluff High School.

"The campus was open when I was there. So I have questions. You say it's unsafe. Where is your surveillance team? What does your security team look like? Cause I know what the leadership had in place when I was there and they had a bonified security team," said Watley.

With safety being called into question, it has spurred a lot of conversation among many, with State Secretary Key responding to Watley's open letter with the following statement:

"Though Dr. Watley's letter comes across as accusatory and does not strike a collaborative tone, I understand it reflects the frustration with long-standing underperformance of the Pine Bluff School District.

We are working closely with Superintendent Warren to improve the curriculum and strengthen instruction, increase the leadership capacity of principals, and provide social workers for student needs.

We are also working with the district to develop plans for improved facilities, and there will be continued opportunities for public input as plans are developed. It is always easy to identify the problems. I invite Go Forward Pine Bluff to bring their ideas for solutions to address the facilities' deficiencies to Superintendent Warren," Key said during his response.

While it's the superintendent's responsibility to evaluate and address the resources of the schools, Key said it's not the responsibility of the superintendent to fix underlying problems of violence.

With that in mind, Key's hopeful that community members and local groups like Go Forward Pine Bluff are developing plans to tackle violence that's impacting students in the city.

"We're not retreating in the face of crime. We're just not going to use that as an excuse to uproot a whole school," said Watley.

Watley is putting communication at the forefront and wants safety to be the number one priority.

"I want every child that graduates out of Pine Bluff School District to have an opportunity to be successful and I don't see a plan in place. I have no confidence that there's a plan in place or a structure in place that facilities that," he said.

According to Watley, he's tried to reach out to Warren numerous times but hasn't heard back.

Superintendent Warren couldn't be reached for comment by THV11 to address Watley's letter or Secretary Key's statement.