Pine Bluff community activists seek change following city's 16th homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

For many community activists that's a number they do not want to see, and they are hopeful for a change soon.



“It's fine on good days but once that sun goes down, it's like get in the house, because you don't know what might pop off or what might happen,” Larissa Allen said.

Allen has lived in the neighborhood on Union Street. She said crime has always been an issue since she moved in.



“People want to do racecars. Show off their cars, show off their guns, somebody is jealous of one another, or you have baby mama or baby daddy drama,” she said.

At the beginning of the week, a homicide happened right outside of her home that left one man dead.

She said it is a frightening reality for her.



“I have a two-year-old little brother and he wants to be outside a lot and it's just like, we'll go in the backyard. But, after a certain time it's time to go in the house,” Allen said.



Rev. Jesse Turner, along with two other pastors, spent time nailing a cross into the ground where police said a man was killed on July 18.

Turner said, frankly, he is tired.



“For me personally, I’m sick and tired of having to put these crosses up to bring attention to this,” he said.

The three pastors are getting out in the community to talk to people and are using their faith to get the message across that they want the violence to stop.



“The only thing that is going to change it is clergy. We permeate our communities with the word. We get on the streets and talk to people as we do.” Turner said.

He said people must find a different way to settle differences that doesn't involve gun violence.



“We say to these young guys and gals, put down your gun and begin to talk to one another,” he said.

Turner said his organization has community initiatives that he plans to announce next month.