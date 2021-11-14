Pine Bluff community holds rally to end gun violence

"If we replace the negativity in our city and implement passivity, that's part of the speaking up. That's part of the putting forth the action"

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Sunday afternoon's 'Stop the Gun Violence Rally' at Pine Bluff's Martin Luther King Park wanted to convey a message of awareness and personal responsibility geared towards ending the cycle of violent gun crimes.

Just last month in Pine Bluff, there were two homicides in in the span of a single night that resulted in several people being injured.

That incident is only one of this year's altercations, which has community leaders and neighbors wanting to do something to make a change.

'Speak up, make a difference, and stand out' is the slogan for the event. It's also a mantra that organizers hope will become a mindset for the Pine Bluff community.

"For those people that say all we do is host rallies. Nothing's going to work. Tell them to come. We are asking, come be a part of the change. It has to start here. If it doesn't start here with us, where is it going to start" said Danniesha Murphy, CEO of I Am Girls Empowerment, Inc.

She collaborated with Jordan Sims, co-founder of Critical Purpose, to create the rally.

The two organizations focus on steering at-risk-youth in the right direction.

"If we replace the negativity in our city and implement passivity, that's part of the speaking up. That's part of the putting forth the action," said Sims.

Dozens of people were in attendance to support including Pine Bluff Mayor, Shirley Washington and Pine Bluff police chief, Lloyd Franklin Sr.

Many gathered for the rally, and none in attendance were seeking more support than the family of 21-year-old Marquarius Williams.

He was shot and killed last month outside the Sahara Temple.

One month later and there's still no progress in his case.

"Nothing. No one has said anything. No one has contacted us. We're just lost. We don't know anything at this point," said Katina Wright, Williams' mother.

She said the rally's pursuit for change gives her hope, but only a small portion of it.

"Until I see different, it gives me a little bit," said Wright.

Sims and Murphy had everyone form a circle in order to make a pledge of accountability for their community. Murphy encouraged community members to do their part, rather than blaming city officials who can only do so much.

Sims encouraged people to reach out to families who have lost loved one and attend city hall meetings that are open to the public.