Pine Bluff cycling event celebrates 20 years of togetherness

"Tour De Bluff" has been in Pine Bluff for 20 years, and Mayor Shirley Washington says it's been great for the city's growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — "Tour De Bluff" is a tradition that's been happening yearly in Pine Bluff for 20 years.

"A lot of the people who started riding out with this were kids, and now they're adults," Event organizer Kenneth Fisher said. "Now, they're bringing their little kids."

Kenneth Fisher and his wife, Sandra Fisher, are the faces behind the annual cycling event.

"I thought that if we started a cycling event, other people would see how much fun I'm having," Kenneth Fisher said. "They would join in."

The event continues to evolve each year and offers something for everyone.

"We have activities here at the staging site for the kids," Sandra Fisher said. "There are fun activities that are bicycle-related."

The Fisher family hopes those participating in the routes take in the growing city.

"People will get an idea of some of our cherished areas in Pine Bluff," Sandra Fisher said.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said events like this are great for the city's growth.

"To make this area, this city of Southeast Arkansas, a destination city," Washington said. "I think things like 'Tour De Bluff' are perfect for making that happen."

But more than anything, it brings the community together.

"Pine Bluff [is] stronger together," Washington said. "It shows how powerful that unity and togetherness is."

According to the Fishers, they've seen firsthand how much this event connects people.

"They have created some bonds that go beyond 'Tour De Bluff,'" Sandra Fisher said. "They have activities outside [the event]. They challenge each other to ride a little further the next year."

People are happy to participate and look forward to returning next year.