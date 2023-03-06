'We've got to do something' | Pine Bluff organization looks to end gun violence

There have been 10 homicides in Pine Bluff this year, and We Da Willing is working to prevent more lives from being lost.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There have been 10 homicides in Pine Bluff this year, and community members want to see change.

That's why people gathered Saturday morning for a stop-the-violence march.

"Put them guns down, stop the violence," chants filled the streets, and it's the message We Da Willing hopes resonates with people.

“It's been about two months in the making," said Rebecca Lyons with We Da Willing. "What we're hoping to do is bring positivity."

Lyons said that more than anything, they want to unite people who call Pine Bluff home with the hope of stopping gun violence.

“I don't have kids myself, but I have like little cousins, nephews, things of that nature, and I think of them as my kids,” Lyons said. “This is my community, their community.”

Many people support the outreach, including community activist Glen Jackson.

“We've got to do something," Jackson said. "It's time."

Jackson said he doesn't want any more lives lost.

“The community, we're sick of it," Jackson said. "We're here to let our voice be heard... We have a few victims’ mothers here today that will speak. We're just sick of it.”

One of the moms in attendance was Jornetta Shaw, who lost her son to gun violence in March 2022.

“March 28, 2022, my son was killed from gun violence," Shaw said. "That was my son's senior year... taken from him."

With a piece of their family missing, it's been tough for Shaw.

“So much pain, and I’m still in pain today," Shaw said. "My son was 17 years old at the time."

Shaw wants to ensure no other parent has to experience what it's like losing a child.

“I wouldn't wish this pain on anybody,” Shaw said. “A gun shouldn't be the source of a solution.”