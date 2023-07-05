Arkansas family honors missing daughter 30 years later

As time passes the two biggest questions this family has remained unanswered. Where is she and what happened to her?



“She didn't leave with anything, no purse, driver's license, no money, no clothes, nothing,” said Hall.



“I can't tell you how many times we've just rolled up and down the streets looking to see if we can see a clue even after all this time.”



Not knowing anything has made it difficult for the family to get any closure.



“You can't put some lay somebody to rest because you don't have any remains. You can't have peace of mind, knowing where they are,” said Hall. “If she was in heaven, I’d have a little peace of mind because I don't have any control over that.”



Every year the family releases balloons to remember Cleashindra and this year it was at the church she grew up going to.



“Knowing that her church family still cares about her, really kind of helps us,” said Hall. “Because even at times, they don't say anything, because they have this feeling that if they talk about it, it'll make it worse, but when you don't talk about it that makes it hurt.”



Laurell hopes that by doing things like this her daughter won't be forgotten and maybe someone will come forward with information.



“I don't know what the circumstances are but I’m still hoping that she's still alive and that we'll get an answer. I pray that it's this year,” said Hall.