Pine Bluff fire officials emphasizing safety following fatal fire

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A message of heating safety hitting close to home here in Pine Bluff after fire crews responded to a space heater fire Tuesday that turned fatal.

Pine Bluff Fire Department said the fire along 20th Avenue started from a space heater likely igniting a nearby curtain. The flames trapped and later killed a 3-year-old boy.

Speaking on Tuesday's call, PBFD Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said, "it's a tough situation for everyone involved."

And even though family members were home at the time, Howell said you can never be too careful.

"Supervision is a must you know, proper education is a must," he said.

The chief is hoping to spread that message of education as the weather gets colder and some people use their heaters for the first time this year.

Howell added as a rule of thumb for mobile heaters that, "you want to have a 3-foot buffer if possible around the space heater, nothing can touch it, nothing laying on it."

And when in doubt, PBFD advises you don't improvise by using things like ovens when it comes to heating your home.

"One of the biggest things we see is people not using things the way they were supposed to," he said.

The chief hopes safety awareness can prevent calls like this in the future.

"No one wants to have to deal with the loss of a loved one at this time of year. So take precaution," he said.

While the department continues to help Tuesday's family beyond the flames, they emphasized that compassion is most important in times like this.