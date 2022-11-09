Pine Bluff firefighters honor the fallen on 21st anniversary of 9/11 attack

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, fire stations across Arkansas took a moment to honor and remember the more than 300 firefighters who were killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that happened on September 11, 2001— and some fire stations across Arkansas took a moment to stop and remember the more than 300 firefighters who were killed.

"Anytime someone gives their life in the line of duty, that's the most honorable thing to do," said Shauwn Howell, Pine Bluff Fire Chief.

Firefighters with the Pine Bluff Fire Department honored the thousands who heroically risked their own lives, in order to save the lives of others.

"It's our small token to make sure those members that lost their lives are not forgotten," Howell added.

Howell, along with other firefighters all joined together bright and early at 8:58 a.m. to listen to the Firefighter's Prayer.

At 8:59 a.m., which is the time the south tower collapsed in New York City, emergency sirens blared for one minute and were followed by a moment of silence.

Howell explained, that as a firefighter, the tragic day will always stick with him.

"It was just something that put all of us in shock and still to this day, [and] to believe something of that magnitude could happen here in the United States," he said.

Even though he was thousands of miles away from the tragedy at the time, he said that since that day, his outlook on life changed.

"It just continues to reinforce that we have to cherish each day," Howell said.

With it being 21 years after the tragic events took place, Howell said enough time has passed that people who were children on the day of the attacks, are all grown up, and some now work as firefighters.

September 11th not only serves as a day to remember the lives that were lost but it also serves as a reminder to young firefighters of just how dangerous their job can be.

"Let them know what profession they're getting into and what the family life and the work environment is like," Howell said.

Howell added that though their annual ceremony is small, it's very important for people to not forget this day and all of the brave people who saved countless lives.

"Support our local firefighters, our state firefighters, or national firefighters. We often talk about the family-like working environment and what the family-like work environment that they're entering into," Howell said.