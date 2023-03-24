Pine Bluff hotel selling items to help build homes

The Plaza Hotel in Pine Bluff shut down years ago. Now, they're selling old items to raise money for building new homes.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Plaza Hotel in Pine Bluff has sat empty for years after shutting down years ago. A Courtyard by Marriott will eventually take its place, but there's plenty to do before that happens.

For Angela White Smith, that work starts with her. On Saturday, March 25, the hotel items left behind will be up for sale.

"I think there's lots of great stuff in here," White Smith said. "I think there are lots of treasures."

She's trying to bring a breath of fresh air to a space that hasn't seen much for a while.

"Taking what some people consider junk, and other people consider a treasure and sell that and use those proceeds as essentially a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity," White Smith said.

That liquidation sale will raise money to build homes in Jefferson County. Chairs, mattresses, lamps– White Smith says they're all for sale.

"There's a lot of commercial-grade materials up in here," White Smith said. "We want to make sure the public gets an opportunity to purchase them if they're interested in them."

Of course, whatever people purchase will need to be cleaned as many items have been sitting for years. White Smith said it's up to the individual, they just need the items gone.

"So you can get some items, you can renovate and use them, sell them, whatever, or however you want to use them," White Smith said. "You're investing in the local community."

More important for White Smith is what this sale means. It's a chance to put some money towards their cause and reinvest in the city.

"Feels good to invest, feels good to keep things out the landfill," White Smith said. "It feels good to be a part of the next things that are coming on the horizon for Pine Bluff."