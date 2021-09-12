Pine Bluff house fire leaves one dead, fire department says

One person has died in a Pine Bluff house fire on Wednesday, making the death the second house fire casualty in Pine Bluff in as many days.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One person has died in a Pine Bluff house fire on Wednesday, according to the city's fire department.

This is the second fatal fire in Pine Bluff in as many days.

According to the Pine Bluff Fire Department, after firefighters were able to get inside, one person was found in the "center room of the structure" and they were later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Just the day before on Tuesday, a three-year-old died in a Pine Bluff house fire that was ruled an accident caused by an open-flame space heater.

The cause of the fire on W. 4th Street is still under investigation and information on the victim has not yet been released.