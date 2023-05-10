Pine Bluff police looking for man who allegedly tried to kill officer

The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man, who they say tried to kill a police officer Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said gunshots were fired in the Camelot Apartments and Townhomes parking lot near Old Warren Road and hit a patrol vehicle with officers inside.

Pine Bluff police said an "officer sustained minor injuries in this incident but was not shot."

After an initial investigation, the Pine Bluff Police Department found two suspects involved — 24-year-old Quantarious Sission and 26-year-old Chaderious Avery.

Police said they arrested Sission near the Camelot apartments and will be booked at the Dub Brassell Detention Center for attempted capital murder possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic act and engaging in a violent criminal act.

However, authorities said Avery is still at large and "should be considered armed and dangerous."

He is wanted for attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic act and engaging in violent criminal act.

Avery is 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes, twisted black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information should contact the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and talk to Detective Corey Wilfong, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.