Pine Bluff fire officials began investigating a fire that happened at the Twin Rivers Paper Mill Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff fire officials started investigating a fire that happened at the Twin Rivers Paper Mill on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire began in an area outside where recycled paper was being stored before it was processed.

Embers were then blown by strong winds into woods that were nearby and caused small brush fires, with crews containing them within a couple of hours.