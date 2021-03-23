Pine Bluff parade honors fallen detective and community activist

Philanthropist Wanda Bateman and Detective Kevin Collins were both heavily involved with the youth center. On Tuesday, those youth were able to honor them.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Wanda Bateman Youth Center (WBYC) alumni presented a mini parade honoring the late detective Kevin Collins for his birthday and the late Wanda Bateman in Pine Bluff.

Coordinating Director Debra Allen said she was over WBYC almost a decade ago. She got the call from previous alum wanting to honor Collins and Bateman, so she took action. City officials, sponsors, and many more were on board.

"So they said, 'Miss Allen, why don't we do something for his birthday,' and they are grown and married now and that touched by heart," said Allen.

Both Bateman and Collins played a role with the youth center.

They impacted the lives of the kids and teens there.

Cortne Sykes was one of the students turned mentors for the Wanda Bateman Youth Center. She started attending around the age of 12 and said she deeply appreciated the role Bateman played in her life as a teenager.

"She gave us something to do. She gave us somewhere to go so that we can stay out of trouble and constantly do positive things," said Sykes.

She said looking at the community today, she sees there's an extreme need for youth to have something like WBYC.

"I can truly say that me being a part of Wanda Bateman's Youth Center actually changed my life. I was heading down a dangerous path and I can honestly say that going to that youth center put me back on the right path," said Sykes.

Allen said that the kids and teens were closer to Detective Collins more than her at times.

"Collins was good to me, and he ran that youth center for me where I didn't have to go through anything. We just want to honor him. He was around them more. When we would have parties on Friday and Saturday nights in the gym, he was right there," said Allen.

Collin's mother and sister cried tears of joy behind the efforts for him.

His sister, Brandi Reed, said it's his 36th birthday, and although she misses him dearly, he wouldn't want anyone to be sad. He'd want people to be happy and celebratory.

"It makes me feel good to know that my brother is being honored. He sacrificed each and every day for all of us and it just makes me feel good to know that he's not forgotten," said Reed.