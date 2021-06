A juvenile suspect is being charged with second degree murder after a juvenile was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after a juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the homicide happened around 9:30 p.m. on 2700 block of West 37th Avenue.

One juvenile was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with second degree murder.

This is the 13th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.