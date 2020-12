Upon arrival, officers found a man's body lying in the ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, officers are in the early stages of investigating an accident that left one dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of West 6th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, officers found a man's body lying in the ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.