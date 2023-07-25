City of Pine Bluff wants to make trains 'quieter' in downtown

What's a solution to minimize train noise? The City of Pine Bluff is evaluating its options, including a silent horn.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Mayor Shirley Washington wants to address a significant concern before Pine Bluff expands its downtown area — train noise.

Trains pass through the city's heart, and officials wonder if a quieter train would make downtown more attractive.

"We are doing that because our goal is to make Pine Bluff's downtown area a more entertaining district," Washington said.

Since May, a committee formed by Washington has been discussing how to make Pine Bluff streets quieter when trains roll through.

They're evaluating all their options, including a silent horn.

"We know it's impossible to have a completely silent area," Washington said. "We are exploring how we can make it a quieter zone."

However, for some people, noise isn't the primary concern regarding the trains.

Jefferson County Election Commission Chairman Mike Adam said the rumbling of the trains through downtown had affected the foundation of the building.

"If you look out that way, you can see there's another hole, that's brick, just fallen out," Adam said.

According to Adam, the building is old with poor maintenance, creating a dangerous situation.

While the Jefferson County judge and the quorum court are responsible for the maintenance of the building, Washington hopes to help solve some of these issues in the future.

In addition, Washington wants to address safety concerns around the train tracks by possibly putting up barriers and more lighting.

The Jefferson County Election Commission met Tuesday night to discuss the safety of the building.