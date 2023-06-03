Mayor addresses safety in Pine Bluff State of the City

Mayor Shirley Washington addressed several things in Pine Bluff's State of the City, including an increase in police vehicles to help improve safety within the city.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff held its State of the City on Monday evening.

Mayor Shirley Washington praised the programs that help children in the community and those that serve adolescents who are already in the court system.

Mayor Washington explained that programs like those are key to saving the community, and added that without saving the community, you can't help save the children.

She also gave a shout-out to the new police chief, Denise Richardson.

"She is the second African American woman to serve in this position. As an experienced and highly respected officer. She is immensely qualified for the task at hand in a time such as this," Mayor Washington explained.

The Pine Bluff Police Department recently entered the tri-county drug force and it has installed new software to help modernize the department.

The city made it 112 days with no homicides in 2022.

The State of the City also addressed the large number of expired tags seen on the road daily, and they have since instituted a "tag and bag program" which offers up some officers to increase public awareness about the consequences of expired tags.

There will also be a greater focus on these vehicles throughout the city.

Another major breakthrough for law enforcement is the lease agreement with Enterprise Incorporated which will allow the police fleet to be increased and will allow for newer police vehicles.