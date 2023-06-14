Pine Bluff Fire Department teaching teens how to be first responders

The inaugural camp will teach 11 to 13-year-olds that being a first responder is more than saving lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Fire Department is educating teens this summer while creating memories.

The fire department is hosting its inaugural summer camp for 11 to 13-year-olds this week, and Lt. Larry Murray with PBFD said it's something he hopes the kids will remember for a lifetime.

"I'm teaching them about EMS, fire extinguishers... about fire attack," Murray said.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central, participants learn how to be a firefighter while picking up applicable career experience.

"I've explained to the guys the cost of everything and how heavy it gets," Murray said. "How cumbersome it is when they're out there fighting fires and are getting wet."

The hands-on camp is designed to give people like Austin Shorter, 13, a chance to hold and wear the heavy gear.

"Although it's a bit heavy on the shoulders," Shorter said. "You can run. You can walk."

At the beginning of the junior fire camp, Shorter said he never considered becoming a first responder, but is now rethinking his plans.

"I want to experience what it's like to be a firefighter," Shorter said. "See what they go through in their daily lives."

Aside from learning about emergency services, Murray emphasized the importance of giving the teens some exposure to life skills.

"It's just like a job," Murray said. "You're going to deal with different people at different times. This is the exact same thing."

Murray also wanted to show that the job is more than saving lives and that community involvement is essential.