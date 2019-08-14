Leaders from across the country will gather at the Pine Bluff Convention center to address challenges and opportunities for starting businesses in rural areas.

The Generator, an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff and a group of partners announced that Pine Bluff will host the second annual RuralRISE National Entrepreneurship Summit.

The national event draws people from throughout the United States, focusing on "building rural entrepreneurial ecosystems, driving economic prosperity, and supporting doers and innovators in rural communities across America," according to the event organizers.

The event will take place from September 17 to the 19th, at the across the Pine Bluff Convention Center in Pine Bluff.

“From rural Alaska to rural Appalachia, entrepreneurship and innovation span America’s rural communities,” said Joe Kapp, President of the National Center for Resource Development.

“RuralRISE brings together rural leaders from across the country to share their expertise and experiences to help new rural businesses launch and their ecosystems thrive.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to actively participate, collaborate and network with other entrepreneurial leaders from across the country in order to find solutions that could drive real results in rural communities.

For a full list of event sponsors and more information, please visit RuralRISE.org.

