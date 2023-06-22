City of Pine Bluff gives update on funding of cultural district

A project proposed in Pine Bluff is facing tough questions after a cultural district planned for downtown counted on a proposed sales tax that was rejected by voters

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The City of Pine Bluff has a new development slated for downtown that will look to shine a light on a piece of history there.

Pine Bluff councilman Bruce Lockett explained that he's optimistic but also concerned with how the city plans to fulfill its obligation to pay for the Delta Rhythm & Bayou’s Cultural District.

"We made a commitment, the money was there and it was projected to be there," Lockett said.

In November, we reported the city council unanimously approved funding $2 million of the estimated $6 million total for the project.

Lockett explained it was approved to be split and paid in two years— nearly $600,000 this year and $1.4 million in 2024.

He added that the money was supposed to be drawn from the existing "Go Forward Pine Bluff" sales tax that was voted on back in 2017.

Mayor Shirley Washington, however, explained how since the proposed sales tax initiative in 2023 failed during a special election in May, that could impact things moving forward.

"We have to be financially responsible with the dollars that we spend, and so we were kind of putting the brakes on it for a minute to see where we were with projects that were already on the table," Washington described.

She said if the sales tax proposal were passed, that would've given the city more money for projects like the cultural district. Despite concerns, she said the city still plans to keep its promise.

Though things have been moving at a slower pace, and now leaders are reviewing budgets.

"Right now, we're only trying to get $590,000 transferred from the five-eighths tax fund," Lockett said.