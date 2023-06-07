Pine Bluff’s first watershed meeting highlights flooding issue

Flooding has plagued the City of Pine Bluff for over a hundred years, but Jefferson County has renewed hope thanks to a multi-million dollar project.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Flooding has plagued the City of Pine Bluff for over a hundred years.

But now there's hope in Jefferson County thanks to a $32 million project.

"We've never seen this amount of money come in at one time for any project," Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said.

On Thursday night, dozens of people gathered at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to hear how engineers will use watersheds to alleviate the flooding.

The meeting also allowed the community to share its thoughts on where the problem areas are.

While some people discussed their frustrations with flooding in neighborhoods, others wanted to ask the project managers questions about the plans, which are in the beginning stages.

The engineers will host meetings to hear from people all over Arkansas. After listening to input, engineers will survey areas to see where they can have the most significant impacts utilizing watersheds.

They emphasized how important people's comments and pictures will be for the project.

These things will allow the engineers to understand better where the flooding zones are.