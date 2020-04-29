PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Sweet potatoes anyone?

According to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, to promote the 2020 Census, the City of Pine Bluff will be distributing free sweet potatoes on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The distribution will be located in the parking lot of the Arts and Science Center at 701 South Main St.

Citizens may collect a bag of sweet potatoes by completing the Census online in the parking lot. WiFi will be available for those that would like to connect and access the Census on their own devices.

iPads will be provided to those in need of a device.

Mayor Shirley Washington Office of the Mayor Sweet Potato Distribution for U.S. Census 2020... To promote the 2020 Census, the City of Pine Bluff will be distributing free sweet potatoes on Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The distribution will be located in the parking lot of the Arts and Science Center at 701 S Main St.

During the distribution, precautions against COVID-19 will be implemented to protect the health and safety of the public, including social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus

RELATED: US virus recoveries near 116,000; GDP fell nearly 5% last quarter

RELATED: World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Arkansas State Veterans Home