The Pine Bluff Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that left a person dead inside of a home on Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at 2307 W 11th St. on Tuesday evening shortly after 5:00 p.m.

According to reports, when fire crews first arrived they saw very heavy some and flames at the home.

Fighterfighters quickly got to work to extinguish the fire, but then discovered a deceased person inside the house.