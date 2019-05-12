PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department are looking for two males who are suspected of breaking into several cars, with one even impersonating a police officer.

On Dec. 3, one of the suspects was approached as he was going through a bag in the bed of a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff. He showed the witness what appeared to be a badge and said he was a Pine Bluff police officer.

According to police, the two males left the Saracen Casino Annex in what appears to be a dark-colored Chevrolet extended cab truck.

PBPD

The two individuals are also suspects in several car break-ins at a number of hotels in Pine Bluff.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.