Pine Bluff city leaders discuss future plans during town hall

Many in Pine Bluff are excited as city leaders shared a comprehensive plan during a town hall meeting, showcasing what the city's future could look like soon.

There's a buzz in the air at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, and it's for a good reason.

The city is planning for success, and shared their plans during a town hall meeting.

"To have a comprehensive plan. As one of the citizens said, 'the plan has not been updated since '76,' and so this was necessary," Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said.

That comprehensive plan is a roadmap to a better tomorrow, and Pine Bluff residents were able to get a glimpse of it Thursday night.

"So we're gonna talk about each of those [plans] just briefly, to give you some idea as to what's contained in each of those sections and really how to navigate that document," Julie Luther Kelso, a presenter with Crafton Tull, said.

That document is the new comprehensive plan. It's a road map for what could be in the city.

It focuses on what's already there, and using that as a springboard into a new phase of growth.

"It aligns with what we've had in the past in terms of several different plans, but it's brought those together under one roof, under one booklet, and then it begins to address some of the antiquated methods that we are using in the city," Watley said.

The city's top priorities include current issues such as crime and transportation. They're also focused on drawing in people, who may have otherwise passed through the city.

These plans have many eager and for those in attendance, it was exciting – especially for Mayor Shirley Washington.

"I think it's going to make them excited about working with us as we move forward to develop this plan, moving our city to the next level," Washington said.

So while it'll take some time before this plan comes to light, it's a glimpse into what's to come.

"They want to be here, they want to see Pine Bluff grow, they want to see Pine Bluff thrive, they want to be proud to call Pine Bluff their home," Washington said.