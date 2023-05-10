New Pine Bluff facility honors detective who died on duty

The City of Pine Bluff launched a soft opening of the new Detective Kevin D. Collins Center, which features a new police training facility and city council chamber.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Those in the community remember Detective Kevin D. Collins through their words and a physical reminder with a building named after him, symbolizing the person he was.

"We are proud to welcome y'all to our introduction to the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center; life as we knew it changed forever," Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said. "Three years ago, we lost a son, a brother, a friend and an outstanding police officer."

October 5, 2023, marks the third anniversary of Collins' death, as he was killed in the line of duty in 2020.

"My heart is broken," Kevin Collins' mother, Dornetta Hobbs, said. "I told somebody else yesterday it feels like a balloon that's blown up, and the air is slowly deflating."

Hobbs said the memorial ceremony was beautiful and helped ease some pain as she saw the legacy her son left behind.

"It's truly an honor," Hobbs said. "This is something that will last for generations. Kevin was an advocate for training and education."

Washington said the Kevin D. Collins Center will consist of a police training center, several office spaces, a new area for code enforcement and a new city hall chamber.

"In the basement, we're putting the code enforcement officers down there; that way, they can park right in front of the doors that they go out and serve the community," Washington said. "We'll also have spaces for our council members to have meetings because sometimes they want their little office space. They've never had that. I love the space on the other side where we were today because that's a large conference meeting space we don't have at the City Hall Complex, so that was very much needed."

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson said Collins would be what they call a "community officer," and he would do anything for anyone.

"If there was a Hall of Fame for police, if there was a Nobel Prize for police officers, he was winning, and I don't just say that because he belonged to us," Richardson said. "He would have done anything in the world for anybody."

To friends, family, and strangers, Collins demonstrated courage, bravery and honor as he paid the ultimate sacrifice.