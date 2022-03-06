Remembering Chloe: Pine Bluff family celebrates life of 7-year-old shooting victim

Those who knew 7-year-old Chloe Alexander worked to keep her memories alive on Friday by releasing dozens of balloons to float above the city she called home.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Nearly a week after a 7-year-old girl from Pine Bluff was shot and killed, the suspect has been arrested. Even after the arrest, the family is still grieving.

Those who knew Chloe worked to keep her memories alive on Friday by releasing dozens of balloons that floated into the skies above the city she called home.

"We are just heartbroken about it," Larry White, Chloe's great-grandfather said.

Amongst the heartbreak were White's stories and memories of Chloe, describing the type of child she was.

"She'd come to the house and want candy and she would always say 'I want a big bag,'" White said.

Now, loved ones continue to search for answers to unimaginable questions. One that's rooted in frustration and confusion.

"I just cant understand why somebody would shoot in a car with kids in it. It just got the best of me and I just really can't understand that," he said.

Thursday night, the lead suspect 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels turned himself in to police. So while legal justice can now be served, a family is still left in grief.

"This senseless gun crime, its got to stop. Its got to stop," Chloe's grandmother, Teneisha Fisher said.

One look at the crowd that came out to support Chloe's legacy and you could see the impact the young girl had on those that loved her.

"She made an impact on a lot of lives as you can see, just look around a lot of lives," Fisher said.

They spent the evening honoring the life of a girl who loved dancing, watching TikToks, caring for her younger brother, and making so many people laugh in love.

"I just thank God for the 7 years he allowed her to be with us," Fisher said.