Community providing meals for Pine Bluff children during Spring Break

Spring Break is starting soon for many around the state. Here in Pine Bluff, they organized a free food handout event for students that could otherwise miss a meal.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Saturday was a busy one in Pine Bluff and it's something that Debra Allen knows well.

"It's awesome things in Pine Bluff, and I love Pine Bluff," she said. "So when I see 'em smiling, that's what makes me get up and start dancing!"

It was also a day full of smiles and helpfulness. Allen organized a food handout event – all free of charge.

"We did about 4,000. Over $4,000 ," she said referencing how many food donations they had collected.

That food is needed for many coming through. Spring Break is starting soon, and many students in the area may not receive a meal they normally would get.

"It's a lot of kids that do not have anything to eat at home," Allen said. "That's a big part of my heart, my soul."

Plenty of others came through for help as well. Deborah Sherman is one of them.

"The community as well. People that are coming out, seeking help. Helping one another, you know there's a lot of that."

It took awhile for Sherman to get to the front – there were hundreds in line – but she wasn't thinking about that.

She was feeling grateful, and thinking about her community.

"Pine Bluff is a really good town to be honest with you," Sherman said. "It's not all bad."

That's what Saturday was about, and why so many came out to help.

"You got people that care, we got some folks that care," Allen said.

While Allen knows this doesn't feed those who need it forever, it's still a start.

And you've got to start somewhere.