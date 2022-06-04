Gunshots reported near Pine Bluff High School campus, police say

Pine Bluff High School went on lockdown Monday afternoon after gunshots were reported coming near the south edge of campus, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff High School went on lockdown Monday afternoon after gunshots were reported coming near the south edge of campus, Pine Bluff police said in a statement.

A police officer working off duty at the high school reported the shots a little after 2:45 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning, who police identified as a boy under the age of 18.

"Pine Bluff High School did follow their lockdown protocol when the gunshots were reported," the PBPD statement said.

The shooting comes a week after Pine Bluff Superintendent Barbara Warren met with high schoolers, and less than two weeks after students left class in protest asking for more support from their school as gun violence claimed the life of a classmate.

Pine Bluff High School 10th grader Claire Shepard helped organize the protest and said she doesn't feel safe at school.

Shepard explained that safety on and around campus is a necessity. "Some kids, they go to school to escape from, you know, the streets or their home, if they don't feel safe at school, then what's the point of, you know, going to school?"

Superintendent Warren said she addressed these issues in meetings with grades 9 through 12 on Monday but also said she is still open to recommendations from students about how to better support them.