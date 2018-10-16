PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - The City of Pine Bluff is willing to spend big to bring its first responders home. The city council approved a resolution Monday night to offer a forgivable loan as an incentive for any police officer or firefighter who wants to buy a home and move inside city limits.

The city will budget up to $100,000 for the loans, which will help first responders pay for closing costs and down payments. The city will offer $5,000 to anyone who buys a home within city limits and lives there and remains on the job for five years; if the home is within Pine Bluff’s Urban Renewal Area near downtown, the amount increases to $10,000. If they leave the job in fewer than five years, they will have to repay the loan.

“Any time that someone who’s in the position to do something says, ‘hey, what about the first responders? What can we do for them?’ We appreciate that completely,” said Officer Richard Wegner, a spokesman for the Pine Bluff Police Department.

If they live closer to their stations, first responders can respond faster in an emergency, and it is easier for officers to patrol a community when they live there, too. But supporters of the housing incentive see many other reasons to like it.

“High turnover is a problem in law enforcement in general, and we have the same issues here, as well,” Wegner said.

Given that older officers are more likely to already own homes, Wegner said this incentive is aimed at potential recruits and younger officers.

“Anything that gets our recruitment up,” Wegner said, “anything that gets people who—otherwise, for whatever reason—didn’t look at us as a potential job market, may do so now.”

Funding for the incentive will come from the tax voters approved as part of the Go Forward Pine Bluff campaign.

“A lot of people are able to qualify for homes,” Ryan Watley, Go Forward Pine Bluff’s CEO, said. “It’s about having that down payment and closing costs that they just can’t save the money for because they don’t have enough disposable income.”

Watley said incentives like this are becoming more common in Arkansas, and this is Pine Bluff’s way of catching up. Wegner said many officers leave PBPD within a few years of joining the department to go to other agencies that offer more money or a higher quality of life.

The incentive is “just the right thing to do,” Watley said, “in terms of embracing the police and fire departments, and the community wants to show we appreciate and support what they’re doing.”

Watley said bringing more people into the city means more revenue from property and sales taxes, and if the first responders breathe new life into homes in older neighborhoods, that would be great, though not necessary.

“More important than that,” he said, “them living in a neighborhood immediately makes that neighborhood…safer, by their presence.”

Wegner agreed, but added that the incentives would improve public safety indirectly, as well. Wegner, who is part of the department’s training division, said PBPD is short-staffed by 12 officers, with three currently in the recruit school. To have as many officers in uniform as possible, it brings in new recruits as often as possible.

“When we’re not dealing with the recruit school, we provide in-service training for the officers that are already here,” he said, “and advance their training and their capabilities, as well."

Even when a position is filled, Wegner said it takes approximately seven months of classroom and field training before an officer is ready to patrol on their own. During that time, he said, they are fully paid but providing no return on the taxpayers’ investment.

“But, if we can get that experience and keep that experience, everybody will be much happier about it,” he added. “The citizens will get a higher quality of service from their officer contacts, and it will create less problems for admin to have to answer when these little, small, minor mistakes are made, and then we can concentrate on bigger issues.”

Watley said the forgivable loan is part of the first phase of a larger incentive plan Go Forward Pine Bluff wants to create for first responders. Included in this phase are more money to recruit from college criminal justice programs, and three internship positions in both the police and fire departments. The second phase, which may come in 2019, will include performance bonuses that may be more beneficial for older members of the departments.

“We want to show our first responders how much we appreciate them,” Watley said. “We want to let them know that Pine Bluff is a community that supports them, and we just want them to live here, educate their kids here, and play here.”

The police department is planning a housing fair for December, so officers can meet with real estate agents to learn more about the local housing market and how to make the best use of the city’s new loans.

