PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – Pine Bluff has seen at least 17 homicides this year and now the police department is cracking down on the problem.

The Pine Bluff police Department started the Violent Crimes Task Force last year. Officer Richard Wegner said the department expanded the division this week by adding two additional officers.

“We now have six officers, one sergeant and one lieutenant,” Wegner said.

Wegner said the task force will now operate as its own division. It was previously a subdivision within the investigations field.

“It's still in the investigations field except they now have a clear cut chain of command to the chief,” Wegner said.

Unlike normal police cars, cars within the violent crimes division will be completely unmarked, so officers can remain undercover in parts of town where crime is the highest.

"Their hours will not be announced. Their specific areas of operations will not be announced,” Wegner said.

Wegner said the undercover officers will also not be in traditional uniform.

”But they will be easily identifiable so it’s not a question if they are police officer when they get out of the car,” he said.

Wegner said the department does not have exact numbers on how much the Violent Crime task Force has helped over the last year. But he said officers have seen a decrease in the number of violent crimes, like stabbings and shootings.

“If we can get to them sooner and off the street, that will also drive down numbers,” Wegner said

Wegner said the chief is also asking officers to crack down on traffic stops, so it sends a message to the community that any violation will not be tolerated.

