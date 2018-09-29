PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - The community of Pine Bluff came together for their second annual 'Pop up in the Bluff.'

Jan Robinson owns a salon and boutique in Pine Bluff which opened in February.

"We're here to support Pine Bluff in any way we can," said Robinson.

Robinson and several other vendors lined 2nd Avenue for the event.

"The future of Pine Bluff depends on small businesses opening up downtown," she said.

It brings the community to the area that organizers want to grow.

Joy Blankenship is the Executive Director of Pine Bluff Downtown Development. She said the event was held on Barraque Street last year and two new businesses opened in the area.

"The best thing about this is it brings people to the area in downtown Pine Bluff. It's a catalyst to start new businesses in our downtown," said Blankenship.

Vendors showcased everything from jewelry, to yoga, to fried fish and what all they have to offer.

"A lot of times we say there's nothing to eat in Pine Bluff," said committee member Latasha Randle. "There's nothing to do. There's nowhere to shop, so now you get to display those people that are here, and the food trucks that are here."

Blankenship said it's a fun day for the community to get out and also drive businesses forward.

"I think people finally get an interest in our downtown, and they see that there is potential for our revitalizing and renewing, and they see an area that needs that," she said.

