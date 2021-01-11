Pine Bluff students march to end bullying, violence

For students in Pine Bluff, violence is all too often a part of their lives.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It is safe to say that the older generation of people that live in Pine Bluff is not only people affected by violence in their community.

It impacts the hundreds of students at Watson Chapel High School as well.

That is why they gathered Monday morning to stand up to violence they say they're starting to see on campus and marched for the cause.

Patricia Oates is one of the English teachers that started it all.

"It was a way for them to give voice to their emotions, giving voice to their feelings, their thoughts, and empowering them," Oates said.

She said for many of them that was the only way they could express themselves.

"The march was totally, totally voluntary. They did not have to be here. But they were here," Oates said.

This all started last month during national bullying prevention month.

Oates teaches English, so she did what any good instructor would do and asked her students to write out their emotions about the crime and violence in the city.

"They presented it like a problem solution essay, I wanted them to present the problem and then offer a viable solution," Oates said.

Those words of true feelings on paper then turned into chants and steps for a better community.

Marva Crater is a retired teacher and mom in Pine Bluff and she said the youth in this town hold a special place in her heart.

She wants to continue to be the driving force behind their efforts.

"They are the future. You know, if we don't leave a legacy for them, then what will they have?" Crater said.

That is why she came back this week.

She believes that, though many students may not be the root of the problem in the city, maybe they can be the group that solves the issues.

"The one thing that we do want kids to understand is that there are ways to have conflict resolution. And sometimes they just haven't been taught those things. Sometimes it may just be lack of exposure," Crater said.

Oates said that also starts with her as an educator in the community.