PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police said a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night, Aug. 28. Detectives have a 'person of interest' but are not officially calling this person a suspect.

This sixteenth homicide has people in the community unwilling to wait for a solution to this outbreak of violence.

Earlier this month, THV11 told you about the ‘Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition,’ which is going to come to Pine Bluff soon. But, because of the spike in crime, the leaders want to act now.

“It takes one generation to raise another generation," said Jamal Gordon, "so we have to see where the problem is and then we see that there is a generation not being trained the way the older generation was.”

After hearing about a 4th homicide in Pine Bluff this week, Gordon is ready to see change.

With a plan of action in the works, the 'Ten Point Coalition,’ he felt a need to start the process now with a march and a prayer.

“We all want to do this hand in hand to make sure we can accomplish that task and that’s rescue that one person or that several other people that need,” Gordon said.

The initiative is set to kick off fully in January, but Pastor Jesse Turner didn't see a reason to wait.

“We felt like it would be great to say something to our community," said Turner. "That we are not just sitting back and allowing these things to happen here in Pine Bluff.”

The march is not the end of their efforts but the beginning.

“We know it’s more than just a march that’s not going to get it. If we pray we got to pray with action. We got to put some action behind it,” said Turner.

Those actions may include partnering with doctors to offer mental health care. Or opening a 'safe house.'

“We just need to do some things and not just sit back and say ‘Well we’ve created 10 Point and so we’re just going to wait for Washington to send us something,’” Turner said.

