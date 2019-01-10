PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Saracen Casino Annex in Pine Bluff made its grand opening Tuesday and the house is already full.

Right now, the annex has 300 slot machines, a sports bar, a convenience store and even a gas station.

It will be open 24/7 and the annex has a sports betting kiosk that went live Tuesday morning. Four more kiosks will be added in the future.

The annex currently employs over 230 people and most of the employees are from Pine Bluff.

"Three months ago, the site we are standing on was an open field," said Saracen Casino Resort Project Manager Carlton Saffa, "and here we are today with a full-fledged casino that's essentially ready to go."

The rest of the Saracen Casino Resort is expected to open in the first half of 2020.

