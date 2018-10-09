PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Saturday's storms, Sept. 8, left water damage in Pine Bluff with flooding in places the city doesn't usually see.

Usually, firefighters are the ones answering calls for help. But, after rainfall flooded the Pine Bluff public safety complex firefighters may need a helping hand.

They were tasked with getting the computer and elevator working again and even making sure their phone lines were clear.

But they weren’t the only ones who are battling water damage.

“There’s rain everywhere, and we’ve already had problems with that, but every time we get more rain it does more damage to the building,” said Michael Adam, Jefferson County Election Commission Chairman.

He said every time it rains, it pours.

“Nothing we have electronically is available to use,” said Adam.

He said the machines have been out of service since rain poured into the building in April, and it seems problems continue to seep in.

“We’ve got voting machines selected in other counties staged for us but we need to go get ‘em. In addition to that, we need a building where we can put our product,” Adam said.

Tiles in the ceiling are filled with water and some slowly falling down.

“We don’t have a place to work that’s safe I’m concerned about our employees that come in here, our workers,” he said.

His worst fear is not being able to hold an election in town.

“Oh well you saw our activation devices that are all full of water there’s actually water standing on them. The whole counter is full the box is full and those are the items that actually go into the voting machine to turn the voting machine on.”

As for the Public Safety facility, the fire department staff says they will know more about how bad the damage is after it's assessed on Monday, Sept. 10.

