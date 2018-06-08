PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Two people are dead following an early-morning fire inside their mobile home in central Arkansas.

Authorities in Pine Bluff say the fire broke out about 6 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park on the city's south side.

The Pine Bluff Fire Department said the victims are a man and a woman but they were not immediately identified.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation but that foul play is not suspected. Other details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.