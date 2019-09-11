PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Students and staff at UAPB took time from their Friday night to remember their classmates killed in a crash on I-30 with a candlelight vigil.

Treylin Cranford and Adriana Greenwood were traveling back to UAPB when a Bryant police officer pulled them over early Wednesday. A FedEx truck struck their vehicle during the traffic stop, killing both of them.

"The situation itself. I never would have saw this coming," Javaughn Love said.

Javaughn Love said Adriana Greenwood's death has left him speechless. Love said she was his best friend.

"When you find someone that's as precious like a jewel, it is very hard to replace that," he said.

Friday's vigil at the Bell Tower at UAPB was where he got to say some of his last goodbyes.

"The only thing I could've done better is I should've told her I loved her in my last text message," Love said.

Edlun Marshall said he will always remember Treylin Cranford as a bright young man.

"I met Treylin his very first six weeks here as a student," Marshall said. "He found a way to laugh and get through what he was going through with a smile."

Jhashaira Farmer said UAPB also lost two other students this semester: Jaikahb Ingram who died in his sleep in his dorm room and Jaquan Smith, who was also killed in a car crash in September.

"The students at UAPB took a heavy loss this semester with all four of our students," Farmer said.

Farmer said Friday's vigil gave students a chance to grieve.

"We’ll definitely remember to push on and remember them for how great they were," Farmer said.

Love says although Adriana is gone, she has left a mark on him forever.

"Whoever [reads] this, if you've got somebody that's true to you, tell them you love them. Don't be prideful. Don't hold grudges. Life is too short to be doing any of that. Because you never know," Love said.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash that took place on I-30 Wednesday.

