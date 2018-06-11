PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – The sign that withstood the test of time is getting an update. Little Miss Sunbeam has caused quite the concern in Pine Bluff because she’s missing.

The famous sign swings at the end of Main Street and Harding in Pine Bluff. But some noticed that she was missing.

Don’t worry, nobody has stolen her.

She is just getting her long-awaited makeover according to Emily Vue, the Administrative Assistant in the Pine Bluff Mayor's office.

The makeover comes after much effort from the community across social media.

A viral video is credited for sparking the movement to update the billboard, inviting community leaders to reach out to Sunbeam company officials to have the sign repainted.

No estimated timeframe of when she'll be back.

