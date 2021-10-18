Police misidentify gunman in Pine Bluff shooting with name of victim

Arkansas State Police said in a press release there has been an "identity mix-up" regarding the man who was shot by a Pine Bluff police officer.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas State Police said in a press release Monday evening that there has been an "identity mix-up" regarding the man who was shot by a Pine Bluff police officer after a shooting took place at the Sahara Temple after midnight on Saturday.

Duane Everett, who was originally identified as the man who police found attempting to leave the scene of the shooting with a gun and shot by the officer, was injured by gunfire and actually helped officers render aid.

Everett was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

The man Arkansas State Police now say was the man shot by police is Keyyontae Vignaude, a University of Pine Bluff Student from Illinois.

Vignaude was airlifted to a hospital and is listed as being in critical condition, police said.

Eight people were inside of the location and had already suffered gunshot wounds before Vignaude was shot.

One person died.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident of the officer shooting Vignaude and will give their findings to the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the shooting was justified.

The press release sent by ASP detailing the mix-up read in part:

Duane A. Everett of Eudora, identified in the news release as the gunman seen by the officer, was wounded. However, it remains uncertain whether Everett was struck by gunfire outside the Sahara Shriner’s Temple which was the site of the party, or if the wound was sustained inside the building where gunfire had erupted moments earlier, leaving multiple individuals wounded and at least one dead.

Everett assisted the police officer in rendering aid to Vignaude and both were transported by ambulance to a Pine Bluff hospital.