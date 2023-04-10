'Pipeline rupture' in Jessieville, Arkansas causes large fire in the area | What we know

According to Garland County Emergency Management, there was a 'pipeline rupture' that happened on Wednesday afternoon in Jessieville, Arkansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — According to Garland County Emergency Management, there was a 'pipeline rupture' along Highway 298 that caused an eruption and explosion that happened in Jessieville on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports state that it has now turned into a large fire.

Officials with Jessieville High School have confirmed that the school district's safe room between the sports arena and the back of the elementary school is open for people to seek shelter.

Details about what happened or if anyone was injured remain extremely limited but we will update with more information as soon as we learn more.